Sylvania Police searching for runaway teen

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who ran away from home in the early morning hours of Dec. 5.

The missing teen is Derick Ruma, 16. He is believed to have left his home early Tuesday morning. Ruma is around 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 130 pounds.

Ruma was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white shoes. It is believed he has his black and neon-green Mongoose mountain bike.

Anyoine with information about where Ruma is, is urged to contact the Sylvania Police Division at 419-885-8909 or 419-885-8902 for after hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.