Toledo homebuyer program assists 45 first-time homebuyers in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Home at Last Program, run by the Department of Housing and Community Development helped 45 first-time homebuyers in 2023.

The program works with participating lenders to provide up to $9,500 in down payment and closing costs for eligible families in targeted inner-city neighborhoods. The program also helps provide up to $7,500 in assistance in non-target neighborhoods.

The average amount provided to homebuyers in 2023 was $7,415. The money was provided as soft-second forgivable loans if the buyer remains at the property for 10 years.

“I’m very proud of the Home at Last Program. This initiative, driven by collaboration and commitment, has not only opened doors to homeownership for many but also lays the foundation for community growth and generational security. The success of this program reflects Toledo’s dedication for accessible housing opportunities for everyone,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

