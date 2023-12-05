13abc Marketplace
Toledo road repair income tax headed back to voters for renewal

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s road repair income tax looks as if it’ll head back to voters for a renewal.

The quarter-percent income tax goes toward road construction, materials for the roads and supplies for things like engineering of those roads.

Voters approved the new tax in 2020 and it generated about $24 million last year alone. The original ask was four years, but more road week needs to be done and the ask is coming again.

On Dec. 5, Toledo City Council members approved the plan to send it to the March primary ballot.

