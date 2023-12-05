13abc Marketplace
TPD: Teens lead police on chase in stolen vehicle, ends in crash

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police caught four teenagers who ran away from officers after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash, TPD says.

According to TPD records, officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle with four 15-year-olds inside on Elm Street near Manhattan Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. Police said the driver of the car fled toward S. Expressway Drive and tried to make a left turn into oncoming traffic, but hit the concrete sound barrier wall.

All four teenagers ran away but officers caught them, TPD said. One of the teens was taken to an area hospital for the injuries they suffered in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

