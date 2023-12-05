TPD working to add more officers in 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking to continue the downtrend in crime for next year.

Police administrators say adding more cops on the street will help in the crime fight. The chief’s strategic plan for 2024 is to increase the number of officers in the department to 700.

It has been a challenge finding people to protect and serve.

TPD created a new lateral program for those who have peace officer certifications. The officers will go through a seven-week academy instead of a 30-week academy for new cadets. The first lateral academy will take place in the spring.

So, far this year Toledo has seen a reduction in crime from the previous year according to the chief.

The chief says the current officers along with new classes next year will aid in the department’s efforts to continue this trend.

A new academy class of 40 cadets is scheduled to begin May 31.

