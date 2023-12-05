13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions, over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy, has ended. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN FREKING
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
James Lawson is facing federal charges including Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and...
Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

Latest News

Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.
Global fossil fuel emissions rise to record levels, experts say
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2018. The...
Supreme Court signals it will uphold a tax on foreign income and leave a wealth tax for another day
Authorities are investigating after a home in Arlington, Virginia, exploded early Tuesday as...
RAW: Home explodes in Arlington, Virginia
Dale Warned appears in court for a bond hearing on Nov. 27, 2023. He's facing Murder and...
Prosecution to turn over evidence to defense in Warner murder case