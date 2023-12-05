Woman indicted after police say she admitted to running brothel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of several people arrested during a prostitution sting at four area massage parlors earlier this year was indicted Tuesday.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Kwi Sun Hood on a Promoting Prostitution charge. Court records allege she managed Chang Mi Sauna on the 100 block of S. Byrne Rd. The criminal complaint alleged Hood admitted to running a brothel.

She was one of several arrested when authorities initiated a prostitution sting in September of this year. Jujuan Tao was found guilty of a Disorderly Conduct charge, amended from a Soliciting charge, when she entered a no contest plea in court on Nov. 2. Investigators accused her of offering an undercover detective a sexual act in exchange for $60.

Another person arrested after the prostitution sting, Yong Mi Stone, was found guilty of a Soliciting charge, amended from a Promoting Prostitution charge, in October. According to the criminal complaint, Young Mi Stone, 62, managed YG Therapy on the 3400 block of Secor, and was present with another female at the location that was performing sexual acts in exchange for money.

Xiaoyan Guo was indicted on two counts of Promoting Prostitution and one count of Soliciting last month. She was in court on Nov. 2 and released on an own recognizance bond. Her arraignment was rescheduled for Dec. 18.

