13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – A woman in Massachusetts was the third winner of a $25 million grand prize in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

Desiree Fortini-Craft told Massachusetts Lottery Officials she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba.

She claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 when she returned from vacation.

Fortini-Craft said she and her fiancé are hard workers and want to enjoy life.

They plan to have a great Christmas in Aruba and use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her daughters, make some big family purchases and buy a new car.

This is the second grand prize Fortini-Craft has won on a Mass Lottery instant ticket, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
James Lawson is facing federal charges including Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and...
Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

Latest News

13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Dec. 10
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans meet with reporters to discuss...
The House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
Delta soccer players write letters of gratitude to their teachers
Delta soccer players write letters of gratitude to their teachers
As the holiday season begins, many cities and towns in northwest Ohio are holding holiday...
Holiday events happening throughout NW Ohio
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Dec. 10