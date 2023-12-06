12/5: Derek’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Lingering sprinkles and flurries during the evening. Then, we’ll have to watch for slick spots overnight as temps drop into the upper 20s. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 40. A sprinkle or flurry is possible in the afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine, a southwest breeze, and much warmer Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Mostly sunny and breezy for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash on Friday with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy and even warmer Saturday with highs near 60. Skies will be mostly cloudy again with showers arriving, and a few t-storms are also possible. Heavy rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday, and temps will drop from 50 on Sunday morning to the 30s that afternoon. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for winds gusting over 40 mph. Those winds may stay strong into Sunday night and Monday as well. Rain will likely end as a few snow showers on Sunday night and Monday morning, and some light accumulations will be possible. In addition, wet surfaces could freeze-up Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.