12/6: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Morning flakes have proven fairly large in size but light in accumulation -- and with highs again aiming near 40F this afternoon, they may well convert to light sprinkles just before moving out. It’s a warmer and drier run through Friday, with highs in the 50s under lots of sun (including our “Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash”, albeit with a southwest breeze). Saturday could tie a record of 60F, then the focus shifts to the weekend wildcard of a storm system, now less powerful in recent runs but could still deliver gusty winds and a good amount of rainfall depending on more shifts in the track. Our First Alert Weather Day window has therefore shifted to Saturday night as the most likely time for peak gusts (40+ mph), with light snow possible with a cooler Sunday forecast in the 30s.

