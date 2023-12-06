13abc Marketplace
12/6: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Sunnier/warmer through Friday; weekend gusty winds still possible
Warming into the 50s approaching the weekend, with gusty winds and scattered storm potential now shifting up to Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Morning flakes have proven fairly large in size but light in accumulation -- and with highs again aiming near 40F this afternoon, they may well convert to light sprinkles just before moving out. It’s a warmer and drier run through Friday, with highs in the 50s under lots of sun (including our “Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash”, albeit with a southwest breeze). Saturday could tie a record of 60F, then the focus shifts to the weekend wildcard of a storm system, now less powerful in recent runs but could still deliver gusty winds and a good amount of rainfall depending on more shifts in the track. Our First Alert Weather Day window has therefore shifted to Saturday night as the most likely time for peak gusts (40+ mph), with light snow possible with a cooler Sunday forecast in the 30s.

