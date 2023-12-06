13abc Marketplace
13abc Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive

The drive-thru bash at 13abc will be held Dec. 8.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is still going with a Drive-Thru Bash to end the drive on Friday.

This year’s Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive features a new location in Port Clinton.

The 13abc lobby is already filled with toys for kids this holiday season but there is still time to add to the collection. Friday, the Drive-Thru Bash will be held from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to donate during the Drive-Thru Bash can do so at the following locations:

  • TOLEDO: 13abc at 4247 Dorr Street
  • BOWLING GREEN: BGSU Student Union at 806 Thurstin Street
  • FINDLAY: Salvation Army at 301 Center Street
  • PORT CLINTON: Salvation Army at 1834 E. Harbor Road

Drop Off Locations:

  • The Town Center at Levis Commons
    Taste of Heaven
    Clean Juice
    Madison Paul
    Management office
    Brighton
    Athleta
    Starbucks
    Bar Louie
    School of Rock
    Merry by Madison Paul
    Lily’s at Levis
    Storm & Sky
  • Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43613
  • Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
  • Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
  • Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
  • Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
  • KeyBank Locations:
    6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528
    414 Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512
    2161 S Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614
    409 Conant Street, Maumee, OH 43537
    1088 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551
    1352 S Main, Adrian, MI 49221
    115 E Airport Hightway, Swanton, OH 43558
    3000 W Chicago Boulevard, Tecumseh, MI 49286
    1360 Michigan Avenue, Waterville, OH 43566
    1360 W Maumee Street, Adrian, MI 49221
    7350 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43617
    14101 S Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131
    300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604
    4106 Talmadge Road, Toledo, OH 43623
    5740 Lewis Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612
    1535 N Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161
    3031 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43610
    3160 Navarre, Toledo, OH 43616
    5037 Suder Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611
    1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609
    5604 N Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
    3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613
    3030 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606
    1920 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840
    1215 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, OH 43420
    51 E Main, Norwalk, OH 44857
    201 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

