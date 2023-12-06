TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is still going with a Drive-Thru Bash to end the drive on Friday.

This year’s Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive features a new location in Port Clinton.

The 13abc lobby is already filled with toys for kids this holiday season but there is still time to add to the collection. Friday, the Drive-Thru Bash will be held from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to donate during the Drive-Thru Bash can do so at the following locations:

TOLEDO: 13abc at 4247 Dorr Street

BOWLING GREEN: BGSU Student Union at 806 Thurstin Street

FINDLAY: Salvation Army at 301 Center Street

PORT CLINTON: Salvation Army at 1834 E. Harbor Road

Drop Off Locations:

The Town Center at Levis Commons

Taste of Heaven

Clean Juice

Madison Paul

Management office

Brighton

Athleta

Starbucks

Bar Louie

School of Rock

Merry by Madison Paul

Lily’s at Levis

Storm & Sky



Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43613

Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615

Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

KeyBank Locations:

6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528

414 Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512

2161 S Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614

409 Conant Street, Maumee, OH 43537

1088 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551

1352 S Main, Adrian, MI 49221

115 E Airport Hightway, Swanton, OH 43558

3000 W Chicago Boulevard, Tecumseh, MI 49286

1360 Michigan Avenue, Waterville, OH 43566

1360 W Maumee Street, Adrian, MI 49221

7350 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43617

14101 S Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131

300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604

4106 Talmadge Road, Toledo, OH 43623

5740 Lewis Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612

1535 N Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161

3031 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43610

3160 Navarre, Toledo, OH 43616

5037 Suder Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611

1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609

5604 N Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560

3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613

3030 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606

1920 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840

1215 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, OH 43420

51 E Main, Norwalk, OH 44857

201 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452



