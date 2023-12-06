13abc Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is still going with a Drive-Thru Bash to end the drive on Friday.
This year’s Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive features a new location in Port Clinton.
The 13abc lobby is already filled with toys for kids this holiday season but there is still time to add to the collection. Friday, the Drive-Thru Bash will be held from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to donate during the Drive-Thru Bash can do so at the following locations:
- TOLEDO: 13abc at 4247 Dorr Street
- BOWLING GREEN: BGSU Student Union at 806 Thurstin Street
- FINDLAY: Salvation Army at 301 Center Street
- PORT CLINTON: Salvation Army at 1834 E. Harbor Road
Drop Off Locations:
- The Town Center at Levis Commons
Taste of Heaven
Clean Juice
Madison Paul
Management office
Brighton
Athleta
Starbucks
Bar Louie
School of Rock
Merry by Madison Paul
Lily’s at Levis
Storm & Sky
- Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43613
- Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
- Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
- KeyBank Locations:
6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528
414 Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512
2161 S Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614
409 Conant Street, Maumee, OH 43537
1088 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551
1352 S Main, Adrian, MI 49221
115 E Airport Hightway, Swanton, OH 43558
3000 W Chicago Boulevard, Tecumseh, MI 49286
1360 Michigan Avenue, Waterville, OH 43566
1360 W Maumee Street, Adrian, MI 49221
7350 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43617
14101 S Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131
300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604
4106 Talmadge Road, Toledo, OH 43623
5740 Lewis Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612
1535 N Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161
3031 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43610
3160 Navarre, Toledo, OH 43616
5037 Suder Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611
1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609
5604 N Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613
3030 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606
1920 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840
1215 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, OH 43420
51 E Main, Norwalk, OH 44857
201 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.