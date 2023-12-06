13abc Marketplace
December 6th Weather Forecast

Big Warm Up On The Way, Weekend Showers & Storms
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunshine returns this morning followed by some afternoon clouds and a chance of a scattered shower or snow shower. Highs will be around 40. Thursday will start off with clouds and end with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be around 50. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will bring a high near 60 with scattered showers and storms likely for the late afternoon and evening. Rain is likely Saturday night with winds gusting over 30 mph. A rain or snow shower is possible on Sunday with a high in the upper 30s. The work week next week is expected to bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

