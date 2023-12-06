DeWine’s Ohio START program receives national certification

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced on Wednesday that the Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma program has received national certification from Children and Family Futures.

The program, which helps to stabilize families struggling with substance use, is the first in the nation to receive such certification, according to DeWine’s office.

“Certification marks a monumental milestone, showcasing the Ohio START program’s commitment to excellence in its approach, training, and support for families experiencing substance use disorders and child maltreatment,” said Kara Wente, director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. “As the first nationally certified program of its kind, it signifies a dedication to the highest standards and commitment to transforming the lives of those in need.”

DeWine’s office says Ohio START began in 2017 as a pilot program to provide recovery services for parents who have substance use disorder and specialized treatment for children who have been impacted by parental drug use. The program has since expanded to 53 counties and has supported more than 2,300 children.

“We launched Ohio START when I was attorney general, and since then, hundreds of families have benefited from access to both treatment and recovery,” said Governor DeWine. “Many families have found hope and healing through Ohio START, and I congratulate our partners at the Public Children Services Association of Ohio and across the state for this recognition.”

