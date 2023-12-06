13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dine in the 419: Wake up and Waffle

If you want an authentic taste of Belgium, set an alarm so you can Wake Up and Waffle!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - If you want an authentic taste of Belgium, set an alarm so you can Wake Up and Waffle!

This brunchery at 133 E Market St, Sandusky, OH, inside Marketplace Downtown serves up Liege waffles to perfection. Sisters Lauren and Kristie launched this unique recipe for success, importing sugar pearls direct from Belgium to bring you the real deal.

On top of that, the juice here is freshly squeezed to order, and if you can’t decide on a Bloody Mary, they have a sampler flight!

Start your day off in Sandusky with something deliciously different on this week’s Dine in the 419! Check out the menu for Wake Up and Waffle here: https://wakeupandwaffle.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

If you want an authentic taste of Belgium, set an alarm so you can Wake Up and Waffle!
Dine in the 419: Wake up and Waffle
PIZZA CHALLENGE! If you and a friend can devour THE GIGANTOR at J-Cups Pizza within ONE HOUR...
Dine in the 419: J-Cups Pizza
PIZZA CHALLENGE! If you and a friend can devour THE GIGANTOR at J-Cups Pizza within ONE HOUR...
Dine in the 419: J-Cups Pizza
6th annual Thanksgiving Eve Dinner
Dine in the 419: Grape Leaf Express