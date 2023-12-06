Dine in the 419: Wake up and Waffle

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - If you want an authentic taste of Belgium, set an alarm so you can Wake Up and Waffle!

This brunchery at 133 E Market St, Sandusky, OH, inside Marketplace Downtown serves up Liege waffles to perfection. Sisters Lauren and Kristie launched this unique recipe for success, importing sugar pearls direct from Belgium to bring you the real deal.

On top of that, the juice here is freshly squeezed to order, and if you can’t decide on a Bloody Mary, they have a sampler flight!

Start your day off in Sandusky with something deliciously different on this week’s Dine in the 419! Check out the menu for Wake Up and Waffle here: https://wakeupandwaffle.com/

