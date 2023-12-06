13abc Marketplace
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and healthcare workers from threats on the job.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to help recruit and retain and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training.

Whitmer signed the legislation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

News 10′s Riley Connell will have more on this in our later newscasts.

