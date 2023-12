TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The drugs killing people in our community are constantly evolving. How can law enforcement keep up?

The I-TEAM investigates how the work at the DEA helps keep us safe here.

Watch Inside the DEA on Thursday, Dec. 7 on Action News at 11:00. You can also livestream the newscast at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.