Income tax measures headed to Toledo voters

Toledo voters will see two income tax renewals on the ballot this March.
By Shaun Hegarty and WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo voters will see two income tax renewals on the ballot this March. For now, their water bills will not be going up but the discussion is not done yet.

The two income taxes begin with the three-quarter percent income tax which funds things like police and fire, the general fund and the capital fund. The quarter percent road tax pays for road construction, materials for the road and supplies for things like engineering of those roads.

City council approved both of them to go onto the March primary ballot. One plan that was not approved just yet is the increase in Toledo water rates.

While several projects have already been completed at the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant, more are planned. That includes improvements to the city’s raw water main.

Council members decided not to vote on that today, however, it could resurface in two weeks.

