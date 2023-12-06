Issue 2: What can you do?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans will be able to grow and use marijuana for recreational use on Thursday, but concerns remain about what the passing of Issue 2 will entail.

Potential changes were discussed in the Ohio Senate Tuesday, including higher taxes, revenue distribution, home growing operations, among other things.

The House took up discussions Wednesday, with local lawmakers saying changes can be made until September 2024.

“We should really honor what the voters have chosen to vote on and any changes should be minor changes and not make major overhauls of the law,” said State Rep. Michele Grim (D).

Law enforcement, meanwhile, will focus on established rules regarding driving and drug use.

“They will not be able to smoke it in their vehicle nor will they be able to be impaired while they are under the influence of marijuana or certainly any other drug,” Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn said the law will be enforced as it was voted on until changes are made.

A person can possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow six plants at home.

It’s expected to take about nine months before dispensaries will have the proper permitting and licenses to sell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.