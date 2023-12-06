LIVE: DeWine to address Ohio recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to hold a news conference Wednesday night on proposed changes to recreational marijuana rules. It comes as Issue 2, passed by Ohio voters last month, is set to take effect Thursday.

Republican lawmakers in the state unveiled their proposal for sweeping changes to recreational marijuana legalization earlier this week, and the General Assembly debated the issue Wednesday. State Senators made compromises from their initial proposals. The General Government Committee approved changes including making recreational marijuana accessible immediately, creating a pathway for marijuana possession convictions to be expunged with financial resources, and allowing 6 plants per household for those growing at home.

DeWine is expected to speak at 5:00 p.m. and will be joined by the Ohio Department of Commerce Director and the Ohio Department of Public Safety Director.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

