Red Cross in search of blood donors ahead of holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is urging people to set aside some time to donate blood or platelets ahead of the holiday season.

The Red Cross says those who donate between Dec. 1 and Dec 31 will automatically be entered into a contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. For more information, click here.

In addition, those who donate between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and those who donate between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

The American Red Cross Blood Donation Center located at 3510 Executive Parkway in Toledo is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The following is a list of local locations holding upcoming blood drives:

OHIO

Fulton County Archbold Dec. 27 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church located at 300 Short-Buehrer Road Wauseon Dec. 14 - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fulton County Health Center located at 725 South Shoop Ave.

Henry County Liberty Center Dec. 19 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Center Fire Station located at T315 County Road 8 Napoleon Dec. 6 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church located at K-980 County Road 17D Dec. 28 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 1075 Glenwood

Lucas County Maumee Dec. 11 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shops at Fallen Timbers located at 3100 Main St. Dec. 22 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shops at Fallen Timbers Oregon Dec. 8 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Intersection Church located at 1640 South Coy Road Dec. 22 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital located at 2801 Bay Park Drive Sylvania Dec. 6 - 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ProMedica Flower Hospital located at 5200 Harroun Road Dec. 21 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at American Legion Riders located at 5580 Centennial Road Toledo Dec. 6 - 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mercy St Vincent Medical Center located at 2213 Cherry Street Dec. 6 - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University of Toledo Medical Center located at 3065 Arlington Ave Dec. 7 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1545 Eastgate Road Dec. 9 - 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc located at 5950 Heatherdowns Blvd. Dec. 12 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercy St. Anne Hospital located at 3404 W. Sylvania Dec. 13 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Toledo Hospital located at 2142 N. Cove Blvd Dec. 14 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall located at 4256 Secor Road Dec. 21 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church of St. Andrew United Methodist located at 3620 Heatherdowns Waterville Dec. 18 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Waterville Community Church located at 8217 Dutch Road Whitehouse Dec. 20 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehouse American Legion located at 6910 S. Providence

Ottawa County Curtice Dec. 19 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jerusalem Township Fire Department located at 9501 Jerusalem Road Elmore Dec. 18 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church located at 19225 W. Witty Oak Harbor Dec. 19 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran located at 122 W. Ottawa Port Clinton Dec. 15 - 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express located at 50 N.E. Catawba Road Dec. 22 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Magruder Hospital located at 615 Fulton St. Dec. 29 - 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express located at 50 N.E. Catawba Road

Sandusky County Clyde Dec. 28 - 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Clyde VFW located at 847 W. Maple St. Fremont Dec 8. - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 709 Croghan Dec. 29 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fremont VFW located at 204 Birchard Ave. Dec. 30 - 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church located at 212 N. Clover St. Gibsonburg Dec. 30 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church located at 317 E. Madison St. Woodville Dec. 8 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodville Township Fire Department located at 321 E. Main St.

Wood County Bowling Green Dec 12 - 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wood County Hospital located at 950 W. Wooster St. Dec. 26 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ’s Church In Bowling Green located at 14455 Campbell Hill Road Dec. 29 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church located at 875 Haskins Bradner Dec. 23 - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church located at 165 Timmons Rd. Grand Rapids Dec. 7 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hosanna Lutheran located at 23019 Kellogg Road Perrysburg Dec. 8 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital located at 12621 Eckel Junction Rd. Dec. 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Perrysburg Schools Board of Education located at 140 East Indiana Ave. Dec. 21 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn located at 6165 Levis Commons Blvd. Portage Dec. 6 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church located at 301 West Main St. Rossford Dec. 29 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rossford United Methodist Church located at 270 Dixie Hwy. Walbridge Dec. 18 - 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church located at 300 Warner St.



MICHIGAN

Monroe County Charter Twp of Berlin Dec. 22 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at S. Rockwood Library located at 5676 Carleton Rockwood Rd Dundee Dec. 12 - 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Dundee Veterans Memorial located at 418 Dunham Ida Dec. 7 - 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church located at 1920 Lewis Ave. Milan Dec. 19 - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Milan American Legion Post # 268 located at 44 Wabash St. Monroe Dec. 11 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Monroe VFW Post #1138 located at 400 Jones Ave. Dec. 15 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MCCC Warrick Student Center, Building S located at 1555 S. Raisinville Road Dec. 16 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church located at 127 N. Monroe St. Dec. 16 - 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at East, 6272 W. Albain Road Dec. 19 - 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Redeemer Fellowship Church located at 5305 Evergreen Drive Dec. 20 - 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Frenchtown Dixie Library located at 2881 Nadeau Road Dec. 26 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church & School located at 323 Scott St. Petersburg Dec. 14 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Summerfield - Petersburg Library located at 60 East Center St.



