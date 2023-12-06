13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

The Salvation Army will help provide toys for hundreds of children Wood County this year

The need for help has increased significantly from last year.
This Friday is a day that will help change a lot of lives. It’s our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This Friday is a day that will help change a lot of lives. It’s our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash. Thanks to many of you, we collect thousands of toys for children in need. You can donate here at 13abc at the corner of Dorr and Richards as well as at locations in Findlay, Port Clinton and Bowling Green.

The Salvation Army’s Bowling Green Service Center is a lifeline for people year-round. During the holidays, there’s an extra layer to that assistance.

The center gives toys to hundreds of children in the county. Earlene Kilpatrick is a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Wood County.

“The service that the Salvation Army brings at Christmas time is beautiful. In one word it is beautiful. And it is heartfelt. I truly feel, at Christmas time in particular, helping hands do come together. All ages, all sizes, all income levels. If they are able to help, they will,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick loves the work all year but says there’s a little extra magic in it this time of year.

“The joy in people we see when we are delivering a bag of toys to their car, it’s priceless. Priceless. It’s amazing to see the gratitude from a family receiving service,” Kilpatrick said.

Nichole Macknight is the Director of the Salvation Army Bowling Green Service Center. She says there’s been a significant increase in the need for help this year.

“Last year the number was about 312. This year we are at about 424 families that have applied for holiday assistance,” Macknight said.

The focus is on toys right now, but Macknight says the Salvation Army provides a variety of help year-round.

“We provide rental and utility assistance as well as emergency lodging. We also give out gas vouchers for people starting work. And we have a coat program,” Macknight said.

Macknight says some who have received help are now reaching back and paying it forward.

“Families that have received assistance before are now donating. That is happening this year. They call to donate because they were given help from the Salvation Army in the past,” Macknight said.

And while providing help and gifts, those involved say they’re given the gift of seeing joy and kindness in action.

“If you have time, talent or resources, give when you can. It’s a beautiful experience and I truly feel we’re doing God’s work,” Macknight said.

Our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bask kicks off Friday morning at six and runs through 6:30 p.m. that night.

Once again, you can donate new, unwrapped toys this Friday at the station as well as locations in Findlay, Port Clinton and Bowling Green.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

The voltage protection device also known as V-Watch, will be worn on the outside of...
Toledo Edison donates safety equipment to TFRD
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Mercy Health uses third-party vendor hit by cyber attack
Sen. Sherrod Brown announces expansion to Ohio’s Amtrak.
Sen. Sherrod Brown announces expansion to Ohio’s Amtrak
If you want an authentic taste of Belgium, set an alarm so you can Wake Up and Waffle!
Dine in the 419: Wake up and Waffle