The Salvation Army will help provide toys for hundreds of children Wood County this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This Friday is a day that will help change a lot of lives. It’s our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash. Thanks to many of you, we collect thousands of toys for children in need. You can donate here at 13abc at the corner of Dorr and Richards as well as at locations in Findlay, Port Clinton and Bowling Green.

The Salvation Army’s Bowling Green Service Center is a lifeline for people year-round. During the holidays, there’s an extra layer to that assistance.

The center gives toys to hundreds of children in the county. Earlene Kilpatrick is a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Wood County.

“The service that the Salvation Army brings at Christmas time is beautiful. In one word it is beautiful. And it is heartfelt. I truly feel, at Christmas time in particular, helping hands do come together. All ages, all sizes, all income levels. If they are able to help, they will,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick loves the work all year but says there’s a little extra magic in it this time of year.

“The joy in people we see when we are delivering a bag of toys to their car, it’s priceless. Priceless. It’s amazing to see the gratitude from a family receiving service,” Kilpatrick said.

Nichole Macknight is the Director of the Salvation Army Bowling Green Service Center. She says there’s been a significant increase in the need for help this year.

“Last year the number was about 312. This year we are at about 424 families that have applied for holiday assistance,” Macknight said.

The focus is on toys right now, but Macknight says the Salvation Army provides a variety of help year-round.

“We provide rental and utility assistance as well as emergency lodging. We also give out gas vouchers for people starting work. And we have a coat program,” Macknight said.

Macknight says some who have received help are now reaching back and paying it forward.

“Families that have received assistance before are now donating. That is happening this year. They call to donate because they were given help from the Salvation Army in the past,” Macknight said.

And while providing help and gifts, those involved say they’re given the gift of seeing joy and kindness in action.

“If you have time, talent or resources, give when you can. It’s a beautiful experience and I truly feel we’re doing God’s work,” Macknight said.

Our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bask kicks off Friday morning at six and runs through 6:30 p.m. that night.

Once again, you can donate new, unwrapped toys this Friday at the station as well as locations in Findlay, Port Clinton and Bowling Green.

