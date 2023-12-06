13abc Marketplace
Semi driver robbed at gunpoint while stopped on Ohio Turnpike

A semi-truck driver was robbed at gunpoint while on the side of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Tuesday.
By Carli Petrus and WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck driver was robbed at gunpoint while on the side of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Tuesday. Troopers are still looking for the suspects.

According to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), two people wearing ski masks parked their car on Mandell Road in Perrysburg before robbing a truck on the turnpike.

Troopers say the semi-truck was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes on the turnpike. Around 6:40 p.m., the suspects opened the door to the semi-truck, showed their weapons and robbed the driver. Both suspects then ran back to their car parked on Mandell Road before driving off.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

