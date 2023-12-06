Semi driver robbed at gunpoint while stopped on Ohio Turnpike

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck driver was robbed at gunpoint while on the side of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Tuesday. Troopers are still looking for the suspects.

According to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), two people wearing ski masks parked their car on Mandell Road in Perrysburg before robbing a truck on the turnpike.

Troopers say the semi-truck was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes on the turnpike. Around 6:40 p.m., the suspects opened the door to the semi-truck, showed their weapons and robbed the driver. Both suspects then ran back to their car parked on Mandell Road before driving off.

