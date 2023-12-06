Toledo Edison donates safety equipment to TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison is spreading holiday cheer by contributing to the safety and well-being of the City of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. Toledo Edison donated nearly 30 voltage detection watches, commonly referred to as V-Watches, to the dedicated men and women serving on the front lines of emergency response.

“The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is extremely grateful for this generous donation of personal voltage detectors by Toledo Edison. These voltage detectors will allow our emergency responders to identify energized power lines, thereby keeping emergency personnel and citizens safe from electrical dangers. Toledo Edison has always been a great community partner to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, and we appreciate their continued support,” Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said.

A voltage detection watch, each valued at approximately $435, serves as a personal protective device designed to enhance the safety of field personnel and first responders. These sophisticated devices play a crucial role in alerting emergency teams to hidden electrical hazards, such as downed or low-hanging power lines, ultimately mitigating the risks associated with first responders’ challenging line of work.

“With winter storms looming on the horizon, the timing of this donation couldn’t be more opportune. The watches provide an extra layer of defense against hidden electrical threats in the field and will prove invaluable in the face of the upcoming winter storm season when electrical hazards are heightened due to severe weather conditions and increased incidents of vehicle accidents,” Jim Veglia, director of operations at Toledo Edison said.

The devices were donated to first responders by Toledo Edison after the company recently replaced field personnel’s V-Watches with an enhanced wearable safety device that attaches to the brim of a hard hat to provide audio and visual alerts when the wearer gets close to an electrical hazard.

This donation underscores Toledo Edison’s commitment to safety and giving back to its local communities. The company has a long-standing tradition of supporting local initiatives and partnering with essential services to ensure the well-being of residents in the communities it serves. For instance, employee volunteers install smoke detectors in Toledo residents’ homes as part of the American Red Cross’ annual Sound the Alarm event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.