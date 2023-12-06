13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo Walleye Teddy Bear Toss happening Friday

Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or a new stuffed animal to toss onto the ice...
Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or a new stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the Walleye score their first goal.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are holding their annual Teddy Bear Toss this Friday during their game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or a new stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the Walleye score their first goal. If they do not score, organizers say the toss will take place at the end of the game.

According to the Toledo Walleye, the teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to the following organizations to support children in need this holiday season:

  • Lucas County Children’s Services
  • Marine Corps Reserve - Toys for Tots
  • Toledo Police Department
  • ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

The program, which helps to stabilize families struggling with substance use, is the first in...
DeWine’s Ohio START program receives national certification
I-TEAM: Inside the DEA airs Dec. 7 on Action News at 11:00.
I-TEAM: Inside the DEA airs Thursday night
The American Red Cross is urging people to set aside some time to donate blood or platelets...
Red Cross in search of blood donors ahead of holidays
Issue 2: What can you do?