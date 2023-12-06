Toledo Walleye Teddy Bear Toss happening Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are holding their annual Teddy Bear Toss this Friday during their game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or a new stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the Walleye score their first goal. If they do not score, organizers say the toss will take place at the end of the game.

According to the Toledo Walleye, the teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to the following organizations to support children in need this holiday season:

Lucas County Children’s Services

Marine Corps Reserve - Toys for Tots

Toledo Police Department

ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

