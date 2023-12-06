13abc Marketplace
TPD investigating shooting death at Ashland Manor

TPD investigating shooting death at Ashland Manor
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 36-year-old was shot at Ashland Manor just after midnight Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police, Antron Tilman was found at 2030 Ashland suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. Any one with information is asked to call Crimestopper.

