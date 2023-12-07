12/6: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Mostly cloudy and getting breezy tonight with lows in the mid-30s. A few clouds Thursday morning giving way to sunny skies. It’ll also be breezy and much warmer with highs around 50. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s. The breeze kicks back up on Friday, along with more sunshine for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and t-storms, plus highs near 60. The First Alert Weather Day has been moved up to Saturday, because that’s when the strongest winds are now expected (gusts up to 40 mph). Some heavy rain is possible Saturday night, especially southeast of Toledo. It’ll be colder Sunday with highs in the upper 30s, and any lingering showers will end as flurries. Accumulating snow appears unlikely at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.