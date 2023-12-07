12/7: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Morning clouds are giving way to afternoon clearing, as highs top out near 50F with a bit of a southwest breeze. That will remain largely unchanged for tomorrow, though slightly warmer in the mid-50s -- great news for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash! The weekend forecast is improving, therefore the First Alert Weather Day has been canceled. With the low now rolling well away from us, peak Saturday winds are in the 35-40mph range, though moderate to heavy rain at times remains possible for far southeastern counties (1/2″ to 3/4″ total; 1/4″ or less for Toledo). We could also make a run at a record high of 60F that day, before cooler sunshine prevails in the low to mid-40s early next week.

