12/7: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Sunny, mild & breezy Friday; gusts up to 40mph still possible Saturday
Mild and sunny to round out the week, plus an improved (though still gusty) weekend forecast. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Morning clouds are giving way to afternoon clearing, as highs top out near 50F with a bit of a southwest breeze. That will remain largely unchanged for tomorrow, though slightly warmer in the mid-50s -- great news for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash! The weekend forecast is improving, therefore the First Alert Weather Day has been canceled. With the low now rolling well away from us, peak Saturday winds are in the 35-40mph range, though moderate to heavy rain at times remains possible for far southeastern counties (1/2″ to 3/4″ total; 1/4″ or less for Toledo). We could also make a run at a record high of 60F that day, before cooler sunshine prevails in the low to mid-40s early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

