12/7/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy, south/southwest winds could gust over 30 mph, highs in the mid 50s. SATURDAY: Very warm and windy, highs near a record around 60 degrees with southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Chance of an isolated shower during the day, then rain and a few storms likely in the evening. SUNDAY: Early rain and snow mixing for areas near and east of I-75, much cooler and still breezy, temperatures steady in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

