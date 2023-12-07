12/7/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy, south/southwest winds could gust over 30 mph, highs in the mid 50s. SATURDAY: Very warm and windy, highs near a record around 60 degrees with southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Chance of an isolated shower during the day, then rain and a few storms likely in the evening. SUNDAY: Early rain and snow mixing for areas near and east of I-75, much cooler and still breezy, temperatures steady in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.