Abortion litigation prevents Ohio Issue 1 from going into full effect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The legal battle over abortion in Ohio continues after new documents were filed in the State Supreme Court on Tuesday, despite the passage of Issue 1 in November.

On Thursday, Issue 1 will be amended in the Ohio Constitution after 57% of voters voted in favor of the initiative during the Nov. 7 2023 General Election. But will it go into full effect?

According to Planned Parenthood of Ohio, abortion is legal in the state for up to 21.6 weeks and will remain that way until the Ohio Supreme Court decides in the active case, Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost (2023), which blocked the 2019 Heartbeat Law.

“This will continue to be the case until the courts decide on the ban,” Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio Lauren Blauvelt told FOX19 NOW. “Issue 1 amends the Ohio constitution starting on December 7 and will start influencing the current cases.”

Abortion litigation in Ohio

In 2019, the Heartbeat Act went into effect, a law that banned abortions after a fetal tone was detected, which is typically around six weeks.

Several physicians and women’s health clinics sought a federal injunctive to protect abortion access in Ohio after the bill became a law. An injunctive was granted by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio because of Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey during the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) ruling. The two cases set a precedent in the U.S., legally stating that everyone has the right to an abortion. Without federal protection, abortion was left up to the states, shifting the political landscape.

After the Dobbs ruling, the District Court got rid of the preliminary injunction. The case was dismissed and the Heartbeat Act went into effect again.

Five groups later filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, seeking similar injunctive relief, and the court agreed to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO).

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins decided that abortion was a “fundamental right” and that the Heartbeat Act violates that right. He then issued a preliminary injunction in October 2022.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed to appeal the preliminary injunction with the First District Court of Appeals, however, the court refused to listen and dismissed the case. He then went to the Ohio Supreme Court where they agreed to get involved.

A discretionary appeal filed by Yost asks the Court to give a ruling on the following issues:

Can the State appeal preliminary injunctions that go against state law?

Since Ohio courts lack jurisdiction to issue injunctive relief to people who lack standing, Can third parties, such as an abortion clinic, challenge the Heartbeat Act?

Where does Ohio stand now?

The November 2023 General Election has left Issue 1 in a gray area due to the active lawsuit.

After the final election results, the Ohio Supreme Court asked both sides - Preterm-Cleveland and Yost - to file new briefs on Nov. 16 that address the cause and the passage of Issue 1.

On Tuesday, both parties filed their briefs.

Anti-abortion brief

Several organizations, even Tri-State Area groups, are listed on the brief, including Warren County Right to Life and Community Pregnancy Center in Middletown.

In the brief, anti-abortionists made several arguments that Issue 1 is unconstitutional, that the General Assembly loses power, and that the topic is too controversial.

Listed below are the main points made in their brief:

Issue 1 allows “infanticide” and overturns Ohio’s partial-birth abortion law. Therefore, it is not enforceable. Section 2919.151: “ When the fetus that is the subject of the procedure is not viable, no person shall knowingly perform a partial-birth procedure on a pregnant woman when the procedure is not necessary, in reasonable medical judgment, to preserve the life or health of the mother as a result of the mother’s life or health being .”

Issue 1 takes power away from the Ohio General Assembly and other lawmakers, which violates the U.S. Supreme Court holdings and the Ohio Constitution.

Issue 1 infringes on inalienable rights protected by the first section of the Ohio Bill of Rights without repealing the section. The First Section says: “ All men are, by nature, free and independent, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and seeking and obtaining happiness and safety. ”

“Burden” and “least restrictive means” have vastly different means for Judges and even more so for voters, therefore making Issue 1 unclear and unenforceable. The Florida Supreme Court also invalidated a similar issue for this reason despite having large voter support.

Issue 1 is a “far-reaching ballot initiative” and violates the Republican Form of Government clause. The clause guarantees that every state in the U.S. will be governed by the people and representatives.

Multiple State Supreme Courts have held “sweeping ballot initiatives,” like Issue 1, invalid in the past.

Abortion-rights brief

The abortion-rights groups involved in the case are the ACLU and several women’s health clinics, such as Preterm-Cleveland, Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio Region, and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.

Outlined in the brief, appellees make the argument that since Issue 1 is now in the Ohio Constitution, Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost is no longer relevant.

Listed below are the revised points the appellees make:

This case is now considered “moot” after the majority of Ohioans passed Issue 1, which will amend the Ohio Constitution, giving people access to an abortion.

Since the case is moot, Ohio Courts have no authority to issue opinions.

Since Issue 1 will be adopted on Dec. 7, it amends the Ohio Constitution, it renders the 2019 Heartbeat Act unconstitutional and it renders Yost’s appeal regarding its constitutionality. According to the brief, Yost explained the legal implications of what would happen if Issue 1 passes: “Some of Ohio’s [abortion] laws may be defensible, but the Heartbeat Act would not exist if Issue 1 passes. Ohio would no longer have the ability to limit abortions at any time before a fetus is viable. Viability is generally thought to be around 21 or 22 weeks. Passage of Issue 1 would invalidate the Heartbeat Act, which restricts abortions (with health and other exceptions) after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at about six weeks. No other pre-viability limit would be allowed.”



It is unknown when the Ohio Supreme Court will make a decision or if they will dismiss the case, but as of Dec. 7, abortion is legal in the state for up to 21.6 weeks of pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.