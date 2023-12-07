Avalon Foundation to hold Blanket Bash to support kids fighting rare diseases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Avalon Foundation’s youth leaders are hosting their Blanket Bash next week.

The event is taking place on Dec. 10 from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Miakonda Wildlife Center located at 5600 W. Sylvania Ave. Organizers say the afternoon is sponsored by Kids Caring for Kids, a local youth leadership program that offers support to pediatric patients fighting rare diseases.

At the event, the community is invited to make a blanket and make a difference. The fleece blankets that are created at the event will be donated to kids who are fighting a rare disease.

“Rare Disease Day is approaching on Feb. 29, 2024. Our youth leaders send a special care package every year to our patients all over the country to help them celebrate being rare,” said Amelia Kanjuparamban, a senior at St. Ursula Academy. “This year, our youth team thought it would be a great opportunity to host an event inviting our peers in the community to help us create these gifts.”

In addition to making cozy fleece blankets, attendants can also send encouraging messages/cards to the patients to give them a smile.

“Our goal is for each guest to leave with that great feeling that they have made a difference,” said Casey Czubek, the Director of the Youth Leadership Program for The Avalon Foundation.”

