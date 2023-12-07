13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Avalon Foundation to hold Blanket Bash to support kids fighting rare diseases

The fleece blankets that are created at the event will be donated to kids who are fighting a...
The fleece blankets that are created at the event will be donated to kids who are fighting a rare disease.(The Avalon Foundation)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Avalon Foundation’s youth leaders are hosting their Blanket Bash next week.

The event is taking place on Dec. 10 from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Miakonda Wildlife Center located at 5600 W. Sylvania Ave. Organizers say the afternoon is sponsored by Kids Caring for Kids, a local youth leadership program that offers support to pediatric patients fighting rare diseases.

At the event, the community is invited to make a blanket and make a difference. The fleece blankets that are created at the event will be donated to kids who are fighting a rare disease.

“Rare Disease Day is approaching on Feb. 29, 2024. Our youth leaders send a special care package every year to our patients all over the country to help them celebrate being rare,” said Amelia Kanjuparamban, a senior at St. Ursula Academy. “This year, our youth team thought it would be a great opportunity to host an event inviting our peers in the community to help us create these gifts.”

In addition to making cozy fleece blankets, attendants can also send encouraging messages/cards to the patients to give them a smile.

“Our goal is for each guest to leave with that great feeling that they have made a difference,” said Casey Czubek, the Director of the Youth Leadership Program for The Avalon Foundation.”

To sign up, for the event, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

A trooper with Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an emergency involving a severe allergic...
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper receives award for saving teenager’s life
13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023
13abc’s Hope for the Holidays Drive-thru bash set for Friday
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
Adults can now legally possess and grow marijuana in Ohio — but there’s nowhere to buy it
The partnership between TPS and Mercy Health will offer students a state-of-the-art learning...
TPS, Mercy Health partner to expand health science academy