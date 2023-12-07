13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Camp of unhoused people forced off ProMedica property

A group of homeless people camping out in downtown Toledo, near ProMedica’s, Market on the Green, were pushed out today by law enforcement.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of homeless people camping out in downtown Toledo, near ProMedica’s, Market on the Green, were pushed out today by law enforcement. Witnesses tell 13 Action News police were threatening to arrest them until community advocates stepped in.

“We need the city council and all them to reach out and help people, you know, people like us, to help us,” Fredo Bean, a 24-year-old unhoused person said.

“I have my own little tent, you feel me? Some days I sleep out here if I have to, if I couldn’t pay nobody to stay in their house,” Bean said.

Bean is one of about five individuals living in the camp.

“For several weeks, we’ve been here, and we were all together at Saint Paul’s,” Derrik Rena Sanders, who’s also been living in the camp, said. “We moved down here together, and we’re getting ready to move again together.”

The group was living outside Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church on Madison. The church’s Pastor, Mark Kwiatkowski, says they were forced from that spot by the City of Toledo’s Code Compliance Office. Now, they’re moving back.

Outreach organizations, like Neighborhood Properties, have been working with the unhoused people living in the camp, trying to secure permanent housing. Today, they tore down the camp, packed it into cars, drove a few blocks away and put it back up at Saint Paul’s.

“We as a city can continue to shuffle people around in circles downtown, or the city can do something more than just send the police out and tell people to move,” Kwiatkowski said.

The pastor suggests the city designating a camping area for unhoused people, in hopes of ending the cycle Sanders, who’s been unhoused for more than four years, knows all too well.

“I shouldn’t want for anything, and here I am wanting for everything,” Sanders said. “Something is very, very wrong. Something is very, very wrong.”

ProMedica sent 13 Action News a statement regarding the camp’s removal.

“Local authorities informed ProMedica about possible safety and security concerns involving unhoused individuals trespassing on the property at 228 19th Street in Toledo. ProMedica reached out to multiple local homeless advocacy organizations for assistance, including the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board and Lifeline Toledo. Those organizations have been working to provide options and support to try and improve living conditions for those individuals. For details about that work, we recommend contacting those organizations.”

Tausha Moore, Promedica's Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
New research shows that if changes aren't made in greenhouse gas emissions, the threshold set...
Project Planet: Accountability in Emission Expectations
It's Election Day, and Ohio and Kentucky residents will head to the polls one last time this...
Abortion litigation continues as Ohio Issue 1 is codified into the State Constitution
12/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast