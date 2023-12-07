Camp of unhoused people forced off ProMedica property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of homeless people camping out in downtown Toledo, near ProMedica’s, Market on the Green, were pushed out today by law enforcement. Witnesses tell 13 Action News police were threatening to arrest them until community advocates stepped in.

“We need the city council and all them to reach out and help people, you know, people like us, to help us,” Fredo Bean, a 24-year-old unhoused person said.

“I have my own little tent, you feel me? Some days I sleep out here if I have to, if I couldn’t pay nobody to stay in their house,” Bean said.

Bean is one of about five individuals living in the camp.

“For several weeks, we’ve been here, and we were all together at Saint Paul’s,” Derrik Rena Sanders, who’s also been living in the camp, said. “We moved down here together, and we’re getting ready to move again together.”

The group was living outside Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church on Madison. The church’s Pastor, Mark Kwiatkowski, says they were forced from that spot by the City of Toledo’s Code Compliance Office. Now, they’re moving back.

Outreach organizations, like Neighborhood Properties, have been working with the unhoused people living in the camp, trying to secure permanent housing. Today, they tore down the camp, packed it into cars, drove a few blocks away and put it back up at Saint Paul’s.

“We as a city can continue to shuffle people around in circles downtown, or the city can do something more than just send the police out and tell people to move,” Kwiatkowski said.

The pastor suggests the city designating a camping area for unhoused people, in hopes of ending the cycle Sanders, who’s been unhoused for more than four years, knows all too well.

“I shouldn’t want for anything, and here I am wanting for everything,” Sanders said. “Something is very, very wrong. Something is very, very wrong.”

ProMedica sent 13 Action News a statement regarding the camp’s removal.

“Local authorities informed ProMedica about possible safety and security concerns involving unhoused individuals trespassing on the property at 228 19th Street in Toledo. ProMedica reached out to multiple local homeless advocacy organizations for assistance, including the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board and Lifeline Toledo. Those organizations have been working to provide options and support to try and improve living conditions for those individuals. For details about that work, we recommend contacting those organizations.”

