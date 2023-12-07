13abc Marketplace
December 7th Weather Forecast

Warm & Nice Weather Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and breezy both today and tomorrow. Today’s high should near 50. Tomorrow will be in the middle 50s. Saturday is expected to tie the record high of 60 degrees. Clouds are likely in the morning with drizzle or an isolated shower mid-day to early afternoon. Sunshine is expected late afternoon. A shower may redevelop southeast of Toledo Saturday night as the cold front arrives. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slim chance of a late day flurry. Sunshine will redevelop Monday through at least Wednesday. Highs will range from the low to middle 40s. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s to around 50 late next week.

