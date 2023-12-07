13abc Marketplace
Findlay’s Salvation Army drive-thru toy collection to help children in more ways than one

One of the ways the Salvation Army in Findlay helps to supply Christmas gifts to kids is through an Angel Tree program.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are less than 24 hours away from our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. It’s happening at our station on the corner of Dorr and Richards and at locations in Bowling Green, Port Clinton and Findlay.

One of the ways the Salvation Army in Findlay helps to supply Christmas gifts to kids is through an Angel Tree program. Organizers are hoping Friday’s toy collection can help supply gifts to children who were not selected off the angel trees.

“We do see a lot of tears and just excitement and thankfulness because, without this program, some kids won’t have anything under the tree on Christmas morning,” Major Dianna Morales, co-director of Findlay Salvation Army said.

As the infamous saying goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” But that doesn’t necessarily stand true for everyone.

That’s where the Salvation Army comes in with the Angel Tree program.

“My biggest joy in this program I think is when I’m going to fill the family bags and the child asked for a specific item, and I actually find that item,” Major Morales said. “It makes me excited because I know they’re gonna at least get one thing they asked for. It brings them joy, it brings them hope. And that makes me happy.”

Major Morales is a co-director at the Salvation Army in Findlay. She hopes that Friday’s drive-through toy collection can help to fill empty Angel Tree family slots.

“There’s a lot of tape that doesn’t have anything on it yet. This program will help fill some of those gaps because not every child, unfortunately not every child will get picked off the tree because there’s so many,” Major Morales said.

Major Morales’ strive to help came from a personal experience.

“I was in that situation one time. When I was young and a new mom, I had a child, and my husband was away in the Air Force in basic training, and I had to quit working because I was very pregnant at the time as well. And I had no money to buy my child Christmas presents. And I went to the Salvation Army and they helped me, myself at that time and I was really appreciative,” Major Morales said.

Major Morales says, looking back, she’s blessed because she knew the Salvation Army was there to help, but not everyone does. She’s hoping this event -- and others -- can help spread the word to other families who may need help.

“You want to do the best for your kids and if you don’t have the income to do the best for your kids, what do you do? So to be able to have something, the parent can feel more at ease and they can feel better about themselves and about their holiday,” Major Morales said.

Our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash kicks off Friday at 6 a.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m. Friday. If you’re interested in donating a new, unwrapped toy, you can do so at our station or at our other locations in Bowling Green, Port Clinton and Findlay.

All of the details are posted here on our website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

