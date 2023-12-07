13abc Marketplace
Firefighter injured putting out mobile home fire

Firefighter injured putting out mobile home fire
Firefighter injured putting out mobile home fire(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One firefighter sustained a knee injury while crews extinguished a mobile home fire on the 1900 block of Alexis Thursday morning.

When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed, and efforts shifted to protecting nearby homes from the fire spreading.

Two people live at the home, though only one was there at the time and escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

