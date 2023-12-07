Firefighter injured putting out mobile home fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One firefighter sustained a knee injury while crews extinguished a mobile home fire on the 1900 block of Alexis Thursday morning.

When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed, and efforts shifted to protecting nearby homes from the fire spreading.

Two people live at the home, though only one was there at the time and escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.