Food insecurity increasing in Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are children in our area going to bed hungry and experts say food insecurity is becoming worse.

Local food banks are doing what they can to help families put food on the table.

“Yes, there’s a lot of new faces,” Mindy Rapp, the executive director of the Seagate Food Bank said.

The Seagate Food Bank is on the front lines filling the gaps for families struggling to put food on the table.

Paula Sue Scoggins-Bailey said when her husband died money got tight.

“That affected my income. Economy is really bad. I only have Social Security at the moment I’m 72. That’s not bad enough, I’m in the middle of an eviction. When it rains it pours you know,” Scoggins-Bailey said.

The executive director said the food bank serves 150-thousand people in eight counties.

“We are seeing at least one in five kids going to bed hungry. One in six adults goes to bed hungry. It’s not to say they didn’t have anything to eat, but they did not have what they need to be healthy,” Rapp said.

She says food insecurities don’t discriminate.

“It is in every neighborhood and I don’t care how big the houses are. I don’t care how nice the car is. People are struggling and they’re struggling to stay afloat. That’s the last thing they’re going to talk about their embarrassed by it,” Rapp said.

People who live in food deserts with few resources are leaning on the local food banks.

High food prices are a major concern.

Rapp said the Seagate Food Bank will continue leading the fight to help families who rely on them.

