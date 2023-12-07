I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Family with no heat at Canyon Cove

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple and their two-month-old baby had no heat in their Toledo apartment for almost a week. Then, they came to the 13 Action News I-TEAM for help.

Joshua Specht and his family have not had heat for almost a week at their Canyon Cove apartment.

“We just want him to be warm and cozy at night,” Specht said about his two-month-old baby.

According to Specht, the apartment gets down to around 50 degrees overnight and then up to 58 in the morning. Specht said management at the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes on Holland Sylvania ignored their maintenance requests.

“We’ve reached out two or three times to try to get the problem fixed, was told that it didn’t really matter, and have not received anything back about anything being done,” Specht said. “And it definitely hurts.”

13 Action News reporter Sophie Bates went to the front office for answers. They said they could not talk with her and instead gave contact information for their corporate office.

A representative for the apartment said they provided the family with a heater while the furnace was out. But Specht said it is not enough.

Specht said they have been staying at a friend’s house while they try to figure out the situation.

Just hours after Bates asked the front office questions, Specht got a knock on his door.

The knock was from a maintenance worker who came and replaced the furnace.

“I think it is absolutely ridiculous that we have to call the news for something to be done,” Specht said.

Canyon Cove management also sent a statement saying:

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We immediately responded, assessed the situation, and provided a temporary heating system to the family so that they did not go without any heat while repairs were being made. Unfortunately, there were delays in receiving the parts needed to make the repairs. We have remained in contact with the resident and provided updates while making repairs to the HVAC system. Repairs are complete and the system is fully operational as of yesterday. We thank our resident for their patience while repairs were safely completed. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

