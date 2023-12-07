Lake Twp. bans sales ahead of marijuana legalization

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) -Officials in Lake Township are trying to stay a step ahead of the legalization of marijuana. Trustees there recently put some regulations in place at a public meeting.

Lake Twp. Police Chief Mark Hummer tells 13 Action News over the phone that trustees passed a resolution two to one Tuesday night prohibiting cannabis operators, retail dispensers, and medical marijuana growers within Lake Twp.

They do not care if you grow it in your backyard or if you choose to use it, but they do not want anyone selling marijuana in the area.

It is important to note this only impacts the unincorporated area of the township. That is all the areas of the township outside the villages of Millbury and Walbridge.

Opposing this decision is Lake Twp. Fiscal Officer, Buddy Ritson.

He says in a written statement:

“The people of Ohio and the majority of Lake Township voted yes on issue 2 and the trustees passing a resolution that will make it where Lake Township won’t be able to share in the economic growth from the legal sale of recreational marijuana is disturbing, especially after asking the voters for additional tax dollars this past November. We need to listen to our residents and in my opinion, voting to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in Lake Township is doing the opposite.”

Lake Twp. is one of the first areas in Ohio to pass something like this, but most likely won’t be the last.

Lakewood, in the northeast part of Ohio also recently passed legislation to try and get ahead of marijuana legalization in Ohio.

