13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Lake Twp. bans sales ahead of marijuana legalization

The resolution prohibits the sale of marijuana in the township.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) -Officials in Lake Township are trying to stay a step ahead of the legalization of marijuana. Trustees there recently put some regulations in place at a public meeting.

Lake Twp. Police Chief Mark Hummer tells 13 Action News over the phone that trustees passed a resolution two to one Tuesday night prohibiting cannabis operators, retail dispensers, and medical marijuana growers within Lake Twp.

They do not care if you grow it in your backyard or if you choose to use it, but they do not want anyone selling marijuana in the area.

It is important to note this only impacts the unincorporated area of the township. That is all the areas of the township outside the villages of Millbury and Walbridge.

Opposing this decision is Lake Twp. Fiscal Officer, Buddy Ritson.

He says in a written statement:

“The people of Ohio and the majority of Lake Township voted yes on issue 2 and the trustees passing a resolution that will make it where Lake Township won’t be able to share in the economic growth from the legal sale of recreational marijuana is disturbing, especially after asking the voters for additional tax dollars this past November. We need to listen to our residents and in my opinion, voting to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in Lake Township is doing the opposite.”

Buddy Ritson

Lake Twp. is one of the first areas in Ohio to pass something like this, but most likely won’t be the last.

Lakewood, in the northeast part of Ohio also recently passed legislation to try and get ahead of marijuana legalization in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

UToledo will be the first school in the U.S. to offer both undergraduate and graduate cosmetic...
UToledo will be the first school in the U.S. to offer both undergraduate and graduate cosmetic science programs
UToledo will be the first school in the U.S. to offer both undergraduate and graduate cosmetic...
UToledo will be the first school in the U.S. to offer both undergraduate and graduate cosmetic science programs
Starlink Satellite Trains Could Be Visible This Weekend - Spacing Out - Dec 7, 2023
James Starks visits the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation
Finds in the 419 - Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation