Ohio AG sues NCAA over transfer eligibility rule

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and seven other attorneys general filed a federal antitrust lawsuit Thursday challenging the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rule, calling it an illegal restraint on college athletes.

Yost says the rule is restraining the athlete’s ability to market their labor and control their education. The rule requires athletes who transfer among division 1 schools to wait one year before competing in games, unless the NCAA waives the rule for that particular athlete.

The NCAA began automatically exempting first-time transfers from the regulation in 2021, but has continued to enforce the rule for other transfers and deny waivers for what he called “no legitimate reason.”

