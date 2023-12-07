13abc Marketplace
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper receives award for saving teenager’s life

A trooper with Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an emergency involving a severe allergic reaction on the Ohio Turnpike.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Sara Goldenberg and Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Windham firefighters will honor an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Thursday afternoon for his actions in saving a teenager’s life on the Ohio Turnpike earlier this summer.

VIDEO: Snap decision from Ohio trooper helped save teen during emergency on turnpike(part2)

On July 14, Trooper Jose Molina responded to a call for a teenager having a life-threatening allergic reaction to peanuts while driving with his mom and siblings from West Virginia to Michigan.

The teenager had eaten a protein bar, which contained peanut oil.

Trooper Molina put the teenager in his cruiser and drove to meet the ambulance, saving nearly eight minutes in response time, said Windham Fire Chief Nick Bushek.

“Every time he tried to talk, he was gasping for air and his voice kept getting softer and softer,” said Trooper Molina.

Once the trooper arrived at the ambulance, paramedics Lt. Jeffrey Scott and Lt. Chris Pekarek were ready.

Lt. Pekarek administered the EMT-Advanced drug box pre-dosed Epi-pen, which shaved off nearly two minutes from the traditional Epi pen, said Chief Bushek.

Chief Bushek added Lt. Scott continued patient care on the ride to the closest medical center in Warren.

Thankfully, the teenager made a full recovery and plans on attending Thursday’s award ceremony.

“I was just doing my job, I like any other law enforcement officer would have done in that situation,” said Trooper Molina.

Trooper Jose Molina describes responding to an emergency over the summer on the Ohio Turnpike.
Trooper Jose Molina describes responding to an emergency over the summer on the Ohio Turnpike.(WOIO)
Windham Fire Department paramedics assist a teen experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts.
Windham Fire Department paramedics assist a teen experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

