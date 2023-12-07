Owens Community College to host nation’s first Jill of All Trades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The program that aims to address the skilled trades workforce needs of the future by introducing young women to non-traditional trades and apprenticeships will hold its first ever event in the United States at Owens Community College on December 13.

Established in 2014 in Canada, Jill of All Trades gives hands-on experience to young women in grades 9-12 to introduce them to the possibilities of a career in skilled trades, including advanced manufacturing and transportation. The day-long event aims to inspire these women by providing a safe and engaging learning environment through workshops led by industry and college mentors.

“We are looking forward to engaging young women by creating an awareness of the vast possibilities of a skilled trades career; providing experiences through hands on workshops at Owens Community College and opportunities to network with local employers and industry partners during the event through display booths and industry mentors in workshops,” said Rosie Hessian, Director of Jill of All Trades.

This year, Owens is partnering with Penta Career Center to host its students for various workshops and mentorship opportunities.

For the full schedule, visit https://www.owens.edu/jillofalltrades/.

