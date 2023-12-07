13abc Marketplace
Port Authority to hold open house for Toledo Express Airport master plan

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority is holding an open house on Thursday for the public to learn more about the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport Master Plan.

The open house will take place on Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the airport located at 11013 Airport Hwy. in Swanton.

Organizers say the Port Authority has contracted with RS&H, an aviation engineering firm, to assist in developing the 20-year Airport Master Plan for anticipated development opportunities.

According to the Port Authority, the open house will review preferred alternatives to the Master Plan that were discussed in previous meetings.

For more information on the Airport Master Plan, click here.

