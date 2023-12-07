Project Planet: Accountability in Emission Expectations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Back in 2015 at COP21, over 190 countries approved the Paris Agreement. This was an international collaboration to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius since preindustrial times.

However, if fossil fuels continue to burn at their current rate, the threshold will be passed by 2030, which is just fifteen years after the agreement was made. Moving forward, holding one another and ourselves accountable for our green practices is key if we have any hope of making this agreement.

“This is something that we cannot run away from,” William Ruto, the President of Kenya said. “They [the United States] are squarely responsible; we must do this together.”

COP28 was held on the first Saturday of December. In this year’s conference, Kamala Harris announced $3 billion from the United States toward the Green Climate Fund.

Other details discussed include cutting methane emissions from oil and gas by 80% and at least 117 countries pledging to triple renewable energy by 2030.

