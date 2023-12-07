TARPS applications now available for Oregon residents

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - TARPS applications are now available for Oregon residents.

According to the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, Oregon residents who live within three-quarters of a mile of a TARTA fixed-route stop can now apply to ride TARPS, which allows them to schedule an accessible ride anywhere TARTA travels for $3 one-way.

With several TARTA fixed-route stops on Navarre Avenue, this means paratransit pickups will be able to be scheduled from Oregon Senior Center, Eastern Branch Community YMCA and many other locations.

TARTS says those outside of the TARPS service zone will be able to request an accessible ride using TARTA’s on-demand service, TARTA Flex.

To see full maps for TARPS and Flex pick-up zones, click here.

