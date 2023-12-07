Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Automaker Stellantis said Thursday the company is anticipating laying off up to 1200 people at the Toledo Assembly Complex as it plans to change its operating pattern to comply with emissions regulations.

A spokesperson told 13 Action News Thursday around 1,100 to 1,200 people could be affected at the plant as it moves to a “traditional” two-shift operating pattern because of the need to manage sales of the vehicles they make to comply with California emissions regulations. The Toledo Assembly Complex has about 5,800 union workers there who walked off the job earlier this year during the UAW stand-up strike.

The affected shifts at the Toledo Assembly Complex produce the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, with traditional internal combustion engines. Both of those assembly lines will run on two 8-hour shifts, and the company will limit workers to 40 hours a week.

The company said it will issue a WARN notice Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” because the changes will result in job losses effective as early as Feb. 5.

“Although WARN may not ultimately be applicable to these job losses, out of an abundance of caution, we are taking this action to give employees notice even if not legally required,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Stellantis said 14 states will abide by the the California regulations, which says all new cars sold in in 2035 and beyond will be zero-emissions vehicles .A Stellantis spokesperson said the company sent a petition Wednesday to California officials to make exceptions to the rules.

13 Action News has reached out to the UAW Local 12 President for comment. A message from UAW leadership to members Thursday said the WARN Act detailed the company’s intent to layoff up to 1,000 employees beginning Feb. 5, 2024, or up to two weeks after. The UAW said it will keep members informed of new details as they become available.

A statement from Toledo’s mayor on Thursday said the city will work to provide assistance to affected workers.

“Through ongoing conversations with Stellantis and UAW, we anticipated there would be changes at the Jeep plant following the recent contract negotiations,” said Kapszukiewicz in a statement. “Jeep is and will continue to be a top employer and essential to Toledo’s economy. As we learn more about this developing situation, we will work closely with partners including Lucas County and Ohio Means Jobs to provide assistance for affected workers. We continue to be optimistic about the future of the Jeep plant and other economic development projects in the pipeline.”

Stellantis said the Detroit Assembly Complex will also change its operating pattern, but it’s unclear at this time how the move could affect positions there.

