Toledo teen arrested after kicking officer at school, police say

Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio
Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager was arrested after police say she assaulted an officer while at school.

Toledo Police say a Toledo Public Schools Resource Officer and a TPD School Resource Officer were trying to take a 16-year-old girl into custody at Scott High School Wednesday when she allegedly kicked the TPD officer in the chest multiple times.

TPD said the two SROs and the teen were not injured in the incident. The report did not say why officers were originally taking the girl into custody.

Police say the school district will be following up with charges against the girl.

