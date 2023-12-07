TPS, Mercy Health partner to expand health science academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To further build a health care workforce pipeline within the community, Mercy Health and Toledo Public Schools announced on Thursday that they are partnering to expand a health science academy that focuses on educating students interested in entering the field of medicine.

According to Mercy Health, the collaboration will expand the existing Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy, which opened two years ago inside the former DeVilbiss High School, with the addition of classroom space that will be located within the Mercy College of Ohio building on Jefferson Avenue.

“Toledo Public Schools is committed to providing multiple pathways to create college and career-ready graduates and this new partnership with Mercy Health allows us to expand our opportunities and a develop a pipeline for students directly from high school into their chosen medical-focused career field,” said Dr. Romules Durant, CEO/Superintendent of Toledo Public Schools. “We are grateful to partner with Mercy Health and build their workforce to meet the growing demands of their industry.

The partnership between TPS and Mercy Health will result in the renovation of 20,000 square feet within Mercy College to offer students a state-of-the-art learning experience beginning in the fall of 2024.

The goal of the collaboration is to provide students with a comprehensive health science education that includes the latest in treatments and medical techniques as well as instruction on valuable skills to help students work in diverse groups and communicate effectively while providing empathetic care.

Mercy Health says additionally, internships and mentoring opportunities with health professionals would also be available.

“Mercy Health is committed to supporting the career development of young people in our community and together with Toledo Public Schools, we are looking forward to providing a space to help cultivate our next generation of health care professionals,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health – Toledo. “During a time when fewer students are choosing the path of higher education, exposing them to possible career paths as early as possible becomes critical. We are excited to be a part of a journey that may bring more of our area’s students into the medical field.”

