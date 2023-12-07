13abc Marketplace
University of Michigan bars student vote on issues related to Israel-Hamas war

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The president of the University of Michigan said he has barred students from voting on two “controversial and divisive” resolutions related to the Israel-Hamas war.

“The proposed resolutions have done more to stoke fear, anger and animosity on our campus than they would ever accomplish as recommendations to the university,” Santa Ono said in an online post Tuesday.

One pro-Palestinian resolution presented to student government asks the university to “recognize the millions of people undergoing genocide in Gaza” and to acknowledge “settler colonialism” there by Israel.

The other resolution asks that the university support students “impacted by ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza” and disclose plans to keep students safe.

It also includes criticism of Hamas. Each resolution seeking campus votes had more than 1,000 signatures. Ono said the resolutions were “controversial and divisive.” “The proposals have generated an involuntary and unwarranted amount of outside negative attention on a community whose primary objective is to learn, to teach, to research and to serve,” he said. “It needs to stop.”

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations accused the university of suppressing free speech. Seven of the eight members of the university’s governing board supported Ono’s statement. Ono promised to schedule meetings with student leaders to discuss “real and tangible ways” to address concerns.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

