UToledo will be the first school in the U.S. to offer both undergraduate and graduate cosmetic science programs

By Lily Lowndes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alison Wery was in the first graduating class of UToledo’s cosmetic science undergraduate degree program. Now, she’s back in the program as an assistant lecturer, teaching students who will be graduating in the 10th class this spring.

“It’s a full circle moment for me,” Wery said.

She’s seen the program grow from having just three people in the first graduating class to now preparing to launch a graduate program in the spring.

UToledo was the first university in the U.S. to offer a cosmetic science undergraduate degree. When the new graduate program begins in the spring, it will be the first university in the country to offer both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in cosmetic science.

Wery says a cosmetic science degree is different from other related degrees because it focuses on formulation and making products.

“We can grab a product from the shelf, flip it over, I can tell you how it’s made, I can tell you what’s in it, I can tell you what the function of every single thing that goes into the product,” Wery said. “That’s not taught in any other major. And that’s what makes our program unique. We’re very heavily focused on the formulation and the design of formulas.”

Students in the undergraduate program get hands on experience, making a variety of makeup, skincare and wellness products.

“We get formulate anything from hand soap to shower gel, sunscreen, anything you can think of, we’ve made it. Over 50 products we make in the duration of our time here,” said Jada Alcantara, a senior in the cosmetic science program.

Alcantara said that she’s wanted to attend UToledo and enter the cosmetic science program since she was 12-years-old. She’s always had a passion for makeup and wanted to make a change in the industry.

“I wanted to be the change and be able to make products that match my skin tone, that worked for my hair properly,” Alcantara said.

Students experiment with sustainability, creating shades for different skin tones, and researching halal products.

According to instructors in the program, the cosmetic science undergraduate degree is women-dominated and opens the door to enter a variety of STEM fields.

Students say it is inspiring to have a community of their peers in STEM.

“Look at our alumni of the program and see that there are women in the field of chemistry, manufacturing, engineering, research and development, I can see myself in those fields through this program, but also through the alumni,” said Anna Spaulding, a junior studying cosmetic science.

Dr. Gabriella Baki, the director of the program, said that the cosmetic industry is large and there are many opportunities across multiple fields, including manufacturing, engineering, and marketing.

