After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled

It’s been nearly 24 hours since a death investigation began in a Colorado neighborhood.
By Jared Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - It’s been nearly 24 hours since a death investigation began in a quiet Colorado neighborhood. Law enforcement is no longer at the home where deputies said four adults were found dead.

Neighbors said they moved here for the peace and quiet, and nearly 24 hours after the scene is cleaned up, they are left with more questions than answers.

“Everyone out here is pretty security conscious and, just to be very frank, people are pretty well armed,” Randolph Donnell said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies were called out to Akawi Way in the Peyton area around midnight Thursday, where they eventually found four bodies inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived at the scene at about 11:40 p.m., they made contact with a man who had “non-life threatening injuries” outside of the home. When SWAT made entry into the home, they found four deceased adults.

“The involvement and relationships of the deceased is yet to be determined and will not be released pending positive identification and notification of next-of-kin,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads.

It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges tied to this incident.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for neighbors just after midnight and was lifted at 2:30 a.m.

Donnell said he received an alert on his phone last night around midnight telling him something was happening in his neighborhood. That alert was sent out by law enforcement following what deputies now say was a shooting.

Roads were blocked off for close to 17 hours.

“We are trying to determine everybody’s involvement before any charges will be brought forth, but it is being investigated as a homicide,” Sgt. Marc Miller with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is not saying if anyone is in custody or the relationship among everyone involved. They did say there is no threat to the public.

“I just want to know what happened,” next-door neighbor Sarah Palmer said.

Palmer said it’s been unsettling to see crime scene tape and deputies’ cars lining the street so close to where her family lives.

“Seeing what I saw last night just, and all day today, just being in the dark is really hard, not knowing,” Palmer said.

This is an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

