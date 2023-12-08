13abc Marketplace
Church offers classroom space to rent

A local church that serves nearly 200 families needs the community’s help to keep the doors open.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local church that serves nearly 200 families needs the community’s help to keep the doors open.

Faith Lutheran Church members were setting up for their annual Brunch with Santa.

“It’s crowded with kids. This year we had to add four more tables,” church member Jeanette Mandell said.

The kids get to pick out Christmas gifts, they get candy and stuffed animals.

Mandell is the church coordinator. She also helps run the church’s free food pantry every first and third Friday.

“Our numbers are over 100 families a month right now for the two days. Our numbers have been going up. I don’t know what they would do if we weren’t here,” Mandell said.

Church attendance has dwindled at Faith Lutheran Church and they are doing their best to keep the doors open.

The church rents out its classroom space and facility to cover its costs.

“One of the renters found a new location. So, we’re actively looking for somebody else. We interviewed a group last Thursday and it looks good until we get them to rent out the classroom space we just have to be a little cautious on our expenses,” Pastor Jim Martin said.

They have 8,000 square feet of classroom space available for the public to rent.

The pastor says they are a small but mighty parish and he believes the community organization will the space.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

